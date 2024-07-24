Bangladesh Factories, Banks, Stock Market Reopen as Curfew Eased

(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh relaxed a curfew imposed after mass protests last week, allowing garment factories and banks to reopen and restoring a semblance of normalcy following deadly clashes between students and the police.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan announced the approval after meeting factory owners in Dhaka Tuesday night. Factory owners pledged to make sure workers don’t join any protests. Authorities relaxed the curfew from 10 am to 5 pm Dhaka time Wednesday and Thursday.

Banks and the stock exchange will reopen at 11 am Dhaka time Wednesday, according to separate notices issued by the central bank and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Broadband internet connection was restored in a few areas including diplomatic zones and commercial areas after five days of outage.

The government imposed a curfew on Friday night and deployed the army on the streets to quell the violence sparked by students protesting the controversial government jobs quota system. At least 174 people have died, according to Agence France-Presse.

Security forces arrested about 3,000 people in a week with alleged ties to violence, arson attacks and vandalism on property, including the state-run television building, a metro station, an expressway toll plaza and countless government-owned cars, according to a count by the Prothom Alo newspaper.

Bangladesh’s government blamed the attacks on a “BNP-Jamaat nexus,” referring to opposition parties, while Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the largest opposition group Bangladesh Nationalist Party, said his party had nothing to do with violence.

Bangladesh’s top court abolished most of the jobs quota system over the weekend.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.