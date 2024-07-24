Courchevel, Meribel to Star as French Alps Gets Conditional Nod for the 2030 Winter Games

(Bloomberg) -- The French Alps were conditionally picked as the hosts of the 2030 winter Games by the International Olympic Committee on the eve of the Paris Games.

The region had already been designated as the IOC’s preferred candidate, part of a new process introduced to avoid the beauty-parade style of selection that had been criticized both for wasting money and encouraging potential corruption.

The French Alps were picked “subject to the submission of a ‘Games Delivery Guarantee’” from the new French government, IOC President Thomas Bach said at a meeting in Paris after the votes were cast.

For France and president Emmanuel Macron, who was present at the IOC meeting, it’s a vote of confidence for the picturesque Alps region to secure the Games just as Paris is about to host the summer edition. For the IOC, part of the appeal of the Alps was the pledge to largely reuse existing facilities, in keeping with the goal of less expensive, more sustainable Games. French organizers have pledged to deliver the Olympics on an operating budget of $2.1 billion.

Macron, who yesterday said he won’t pick a new prime minister until after the summer Games are over in mid-August, pledged his support for the 2030 event.

“I want to confirm my full commitment and the full commitment of the French nation and assure you that I will ask the next prime minister to include not only this guarantee but also an Olympic law as a priority of the new government,” he told the delegates on Wednesday.

France has been left with a caretaker government after the snap legislative election called by Macron in June left no party close to a majority in the National Assembly.

It would mark the fourth time for France as the host of the winter Olympics, after Chamonix (1924), Grenoble (1968) and Albertville (1992). Organizers say some of the Albertville facilities will be reused in 2030.

Courchevel, Meribel and Val d’Isere are expected to host the blue-ribbon skiing events in 2030, with La Clusaz slated to hold the Nordic skiing competitions.

