Hong Kong Peak Mansions Sold for $110 Million as Family Offloads Assets

(Bloomberg) -- Three houses on the Peak have been sold for HK$860 million ($110 million), the second big transaction in a month by a wealthy family in Hong Kong.

Three mansions on 99-103 Peak Road were sold for about HK$60,000 per square foot, according to local media Sing Tao, which cited unidentified sources. Each mansion has a private terrace and a swimming pool.

The homes are linked to Hong Kong’s Ho Shung Pun, director of Kowloon Investment Co., a property investment firm established in 1955. The family earlier sold houses A, B, C and D of the luxury residential project 46 Plantation Road for HK$1.1 billion, the biggest single transaction since the government removed property curbs earlier this year. These homes, together with those on Peak Road, were pledged to Serica Agency Ltd., land registry filings show.

Hong Kong’s luxury market has picked up as buyers shop around for unique homes at lower prices. In May, a buyer purchased China Evergrande Group founder Hui Ka Yan’s former mansion for just over half the previous valuation. Earlier this week, a luxury home at 15 Shouson Hill was sold for HK$717 million, making it one of the biggest transactions this year.

