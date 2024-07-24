Modi Faces Backlash From States After Allies Get Budget Aid

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

Opposition-controlled states in India slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government after it allocated billions of dollars of funds to two of his allies in this year’s budget.

M.K. Stalin, chief minister of Tamil Nadu, called the budget a ”great betrayal” to his state, saying it didn’t allocate any specific funds to the province despite its significant contribution to the overall economy. He said the budget showed Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party was settling “electoral scores” by satisfying the demands of its coalition partners while ignoring the rest of the country, local media reported.

The BJP lost its majority in the parliament after recent elections and formed a government with regional parties in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. In Tuesday’s budget, the finance minister announced 150 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of funding through multilateral agencies to Andhra Pradesh for the current financial year, with additional amounts in future years. Bihar would be allocated funds for roads, medical colleges and a railways, the minister said.

Opposition-controlled states, including Kerala and Karnataka, said the budget allocations were discriminatory. Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the budget took steps to “constrain the finances of states, which poses a significant challenge to our autonomy and development.”

Leaders of the opposition alliance said they would hold a protest at the parliament on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi, who leads India’s opposition in parliament, on Tuesday said Modi’s budget was full of “hollow promises” aimed at appeasing allies with promises that come at a cost to everyday Indians.

