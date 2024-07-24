Nepal’s Deadliest Crash in Eighteen Months Kills at Least 15

(Bloomberg) -- A Saurya Airlines flight crashed during takeoff from Kathmandu Airport in Nepal, killing 15 people, according to local police.

The 15 people were among 19 airline employees on board, with the plane heading to Pokhara for maintenance, the Nepalese Police said in a post on X. The crash happened after the tip of one of the plane’s wings hit the ground during takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal’s capital, according to the Kathmandu Post.

The crash occurred at 11:11 a.m. local time, according to Nepal’s aviation authority.

This was the deadliest crash in Nepal after 68 passengers and four crew on Yeti Airlines Flight 691 were killed in January last year.

The aircraft involved in Wednesday’s accident was a Mitsubishi CRJ-200 aircraft, with a capacity for 50 passengers. Saurya only has two aircraft in its fleet, according to Flightradar24 data.

--With assistance from Danny Lee.

