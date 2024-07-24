North Korea Trash Balloon Lands in South Korea’s Presidential Compound

(Bloomberg) -- A balloon sent from North Korea carrying trash landed on a government compound in Seoul housing the presidential office and an investigation showed the balloon contained no harmful materials, the presidential security service said.

An examination was done by a chemical, radiological and biological hazards team and the contents “were not dangerous or contained contaminants,” it said in a statement Wednesday.

The object was tracked before landing, it said. South Korea has refrained from shooting down the balloons out of fear of spreading possible harmful materials or collateral damage to highly populated areas from gunfire.

North Korea has floated more than 3,000 balloons carrying trash toward its neighbor in the south since the end of May, which have caused a nuisance for Seoul and surrounding areas. The balloons are part of a show of anger at South Korea for measures at the border Pyongyang has complained are a threat to its sovereignty.

While a few have made it close to the presidential compound, this balloon is thought to be the first to have landed inside. The exact contents of what it was carrying have not been released.

Most of the balloons from North Korea have contained items such as wastepaper, cigarette butts and shoe parts. Authorities in Seoul said last month that parasites associated with fecal matter have been also found in the trash-laden balloons, along with clothing such as underwear, neckties and socks.

Earlier this month, the sister of North Korea’s leader warned Seoul there would be “a gruesome” price to pay over anti-Pyongyang leaflets floated across the border from South Korea, indicating her country may raise the stakes after sending trash-laden balloons.

Tensions along the border where the two countries have positioned hundreds of thousands of troops have been on the rise for the past several weeks, increasing worries about an incident that could escalate.

For decades activist groups — many staffed by North Korean defectors who have settled in South Korea — have floated balloons carrying leaflets denouncing the Kim family that has ruled North Korea since its founding. Balloons have also carried payloads of US dollar bills, bags of rice and USB sticks with K-pop music to entice North Koreans to pick up the contents.

