Renault Profit Margin Widens to Record on Robust SUV Sales

The Renault SA Austral SUV E-Tech hybrid vehicle at the L'Atelier Renault flagship store on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Renault is expected to post "reasonable results" when it releases first half earnings on July 29, according to BofA, though the broker notes that they have been "a bit more difficult" to estimate due to disposal of Russian activities.

(Bloomberg) -- Renault SA reported its highest-ever profitability in the first half as the automaker benefited from lower raw-material costs and healthy demand for more expensive sport utility vehicles like the Austral and Espace.

The operating margin came in at 8.1%, Renault said Wednesday, beating the 7.9% projected by analysts. The French manufacturer confirmed its full-year guidance for operating profitability and free cash flow.

“Order intake was really good in the first half and we have a very healthy level of inventories,” Chief Financial Officer Thierry Pieton said on a media call. “We keep on having demand for higher-trim versions of our vehicles.”

Renault, like its peers Stellantis NV and Volkswagen AG, is navigating a challenging market in Europe, where demand for electric vehicles is slowing. Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo is betting on 10 new products this year including the battery-powered Renault 5 to re-energize sales.

Carmakers including Mercedes-Benz, GM and even Tesla have adjusted their EV ambitions because demand hasn’t met expectations. In Europe, the shift is faltering due to high sticker prices and the removal of subsidies by a number of governments.

Renault has been relying on rising demand for hybrid cars and other models of its no-frills Dacia brand amid a dip in orders for its China-assembled Dacia Spring EV after France tweaked its subsidy system to favor local production.

Some 55% of Austral buyers opted for higher-trim versions, with the share rising to 72% for the Espace, Pieton said. It’s “too soon” to comment on demand for new electric models such as the Scenic, which only reached dealers in April, he said.

The company reported first-half group revenue of €27 billion ($29.3 billion), broadly in line with analyst estimates. Net income was €1.4 billion, but included a €440 million capital loss from selling Nissan Motor Co. shares.

Renault shares are up 29% this year, the top-performing stock in France’s benchmark CAC 40 Index.

