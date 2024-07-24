Taiwan, Philippines Close Markets as Typhoon Gaemi Floods Manila

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines and Taiwan have closed financial markets, schools and offices on Wednesday as Typhoon Gaemi lashed Manila and barreled toward Taipei.

Parts of metropolitan Manila were left knee-deep in floodwater, stranding cars and morning commuters as the storm, locally named Carina, battered the city. The Philippine Stock Exchange said there would be no trading in its equity market, according to a post on X, while the nation’s central bank said currency trading and monetary operations would be closed. Fixed income trade will remain open.

The storm is likely to make landfall and pass through northern Taiwan on Wednesday night, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency, citing forecaster Liu Yu-chi. The current forecast from the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center calls for Gaemi’s winds to reach 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour on the US scale in the next 12 hours. While the storm would lose some strength as it comes on land, its core would still lead to power outages and damage to buildings.

Taiwan has said it would suspend work and classes across almost all cities and counties, along with the island’s $2.4 trillion stock market, as the typhoon approaches with strong winds and heavy rain. Trains, ferries and some flights have been canceled, while Taiwan’s annual war games have been affected with air raid drill plans in the eastern part of the island suspended.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. expects its local chipmaking fabs to maintain normal production, according to an emailed statement from the company. The main chipmaker for Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. said it has activated routine typhoon alert preparations at all fabs, including placing emergency response teams on standby.

Gaemi follows tropical storm Prapiroon, which is currently pelting China and Vietnam with rain.

--With assistance from Charlotte Yang, Brian K. Sullivan and Sing Yee Ong.

