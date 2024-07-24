Thailand Unveils Plan for Much-Delayed $14 Billion Cash Handout

An employee counts Thai one-thousand baht banknotes at a Siam Commercial Bank Pcl. branch in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Siam Commercial, which has 16 million retail customers, is scheduled to announce second-quarter earnings on July 19. Photographer: Luke Duggleby/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand unveiled detailed plans for a long-delayed distribution of cash to most adult citizens, the centerpiece of government efforts to revive growth and the fortunes of the ruling coalition.

The cash stimulus will help reverse an economic downturn and tackle high household debt, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said at a briefing in Bangkok Wednesday.

The government has said all Thais 16 years and older under a certain income threshold can sign up from Aug. 1 to Sept. 15 to get 10,000 baht ($277) through a “digital wallet” app, though there’ll be strict curbs on what they can do with the money.

Consumers can spend at more than 1 million retail outlets, convenience and mom-and-pop stores under the scheme, aimed at helping both individuals and small businesses. But authorities have already said they can’t buy alcohol, tobacco, electronic devices and some other goods.

The handouts were originally intended for early 2024, but were delayed by wrangling over how Thailand would pay for the stimulus. But lawmakers last week backed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s plan for an additional 122 billion baht of spending this fiscal year to fund the digital wallet.

The government originally expected to spend 500 billion baht on the stimulus, but have since said they only expect a take-up rate of at most 90%, lowering the cost to about 450 billion baht. If effective, authorities predict the stimulus will lift the growth rate in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, which has averaged less than 2% annually for the past decade.

