Toyota Pushes Back US Launch of Popular SUV on Shortage of Parts

(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. is delaying the launch of an updated version of a popular mid-sized SUV in the US market due to supply constraints on key parts shared with other vehicles.

The Japanese automaker had planned to start US deliveries of its latest 4Runner SUV this fall, but now doesn’t expect to begin shipping them until December or early next year, a company spokesman said Wednesday.

The 4Runner has long been one of Toyota’s best-sellers in North America and the highly-anticipated sixth generation of the vehicle was expected to provide an extra boost to the brand’s sales this year. But many of the Japan-built SUV’s key components are shared with sibling models such as the retooled Lexus GX and all-new Land Cruiser, which also are in high demand. That has depleted Toyota’s pooled parts bin, forcing the delay, the spokesman said.

Toyota sold 66,550 4Runners in the US in the first half of 2024, which was up from 50,736 a year ago.

