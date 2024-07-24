Turkish Central Bank Returns $5 Billion Saudi Deposit

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday that it agreed with Saudi Arabia to terminate a $5 billion deposit transaction made with the kingdom last year.

The decision, made in agreement with Saudi authorities, allows the Turkish central bank to lower its foreign liabilities, according to the statement by the monetary authority.

The repayment marks another milestone for the central bank as it repairs its balance sheet, after years of foreign exchange interventions resulted in a decline of reserves.

At one point, the bank’s FX liabilities exceeded $60 billion. The bank managed to reverse the trend after leaving unorthodox policies last year, following by a series of interest rate hikes that saw the benchmark rate reach 50%.

“We have largely eliminated swaps with domestic banks and are now reviewing deposit agreements with international counterparts,” said central bank Governor Fatih Karahan in a Bloomberg interview this month.

“Sign of confidence,” said Tim Ash, an emerging markets strategist at RBC BlueBay Asset Management. “Turkey is moving to a much better underlying position with net reserves now positive.”

Bloomberg Economics estimates that foreign exchange reserves rose by $79 billion in the second quarter, marking the fastest increase in at least 40 years. However, net reserves, excluding swaps with commercial lenders, were around $10 billion in the first week of July.

