Yen Extends Advance as Global Carry Trade Unwind Ramps Up

(Bloomberg) -- The yen rallied through key levels against the greenback on Wednesday, leading an unwind in global carry trades that pushed down currencies ranging from the Mexican peso to the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Dollar-yen fell below its 100-day moving average for the first time since mid-March, and also broke the psychological threshold of 155, with technical indicators suggesting the momentum can continue. The Aussie, kiwi and peso all slid 1% against the yen.

The moves on Wednesday were led by the yen, which has advanced more than 4.5% since slumping to an almost four-decade low on July 3. Bouts of suspected intervention by Japanese authorities on July 11 and 12 helped spur on the gain, along with comments on the currency by Donald Trump and senior Japanese political figures.

Ultra-low interest rates in Japan have made the yen a favored funding source in recent years for carry traders who borrow to invest in currencies with higher yields. That trade is being unwound as investors bet on more rate hikes in Japan and the chance of further intervention by authorities.

Ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi this week joined Minister for Digital Transformation Taro Kono in calling for higher interest rates to curb weakness in the yen.

“The comments by LDP’s Kono and Motegi add to sense of caution over a possible BOJ rate hike,” said Keiichi Iguchi, a senior strategist at Resona Holdings Inc. in Tokyo. Together with suspected yen interventions earlier this month, “a BOJ rate hike could mark the end of the yen weakness.”

Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek that the US has a “big currency problem” because of the weakness of yen and yuan. That’s raised the prospect that he may move to weaken the greenback if he were to win elections this year.

Overnight-indexed swaps priced in a 33% chance of an rate increase of 15 basis points when the central bank concluded its two-day meeting on July 31.

Meanwhile, Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose 1 basis point Wednesday, to 1.070%. The yield on 40-year debt jumped 4.5 basis points to 2.465% after an auction of debt for that maturity saw weak demand.

While only about 30% of Bank of Japan watchers expect that the central bank will hike rates on July 31, more than 90% see the risk of such a move, according to a Bloomberg survey.

