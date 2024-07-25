Goldman’s EM Bond Fund Targets Asia to Hedge for US Vote Risk

(Bloomberg) -- Asian currencies are set to weaken if Donald Trump wins office and implements stiff tariffs, making them a target to short as a hedge against his return to the White House, according to Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

The Chinese yuan, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht are among the most likely to come under pressure with Trump vowing to crack down on imports from Asia, said Anupam Damani, co-head of emerging-market debt at Goldman’s asset-management division.

“One of the trades where we think about building resiliency into the portfolio is a long dollar and a short Asia basket,” she said in an interview.

The idea underscores the cautious and selective approach Damani is taking ahead of the November vote in which Trump is vying for a second term. She favors the bonds of countries on the verge of being upgraded to investment grade such as Oman, Serbia, Paraguay and Morocco, while finding value in a few high-yielders, including Ecuador and Angola.

Sovereign debt from the developing world is in a much better position compared with Trump’s first term, as countries have built in resilience by improving external accounts and through refinancing agreements, she said.

Among corporate notes, she likes Mexico’s state-run oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos and cement maker Cemex SAB de CV.

Goldman’s $2.9 billion emerging-market fund has returned about 9.4% over the past year, trouncing the developing world benchmark, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Damani, who has nearly 30 years of experience investing in developing markets, joined the firm last year after leaving Nuveen. At Goldman, she helps oversee $43 billion in emerging market-dedicated strategies.

Currency Hedge

Betting against Asian currencies is a way for investors to hedge for the risks of new and increased tariffs, which Trump has made part of his campaign platform.

He has floated the idea of tariffs of 10% across-the-board and as high as 60% on Chinese goods, referencing the policies of former President William McKinley, whom he called “the tariff king.”

“It does two things: Economically, it’s great — and man, is it good for negotiation,” Trump told Bloomberg Businessweek in a recent interview.

Trump’s policies, which could stoke inflation and keep interest rates elevated for longer, are part of the looming risk for emerging market assets, according to Damani.

Goldman is preparing, she said, by building resilience into its portfolio and keeping capital available to deploy after markets have calmed.

“The direction of travel is likely to be weaker once we have President Trump come in or right before,” she said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.