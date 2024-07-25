Stocks Dip on Rotation Trade, Yen Resumes Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were primed for muted moves Friday following further falls on Wall Street as investors showed appetite for the rotation trade away from large technology companies.

Equity futures for Japan were slightly lower while those for Australia and Hong Kong inched higher. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Thursday while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.1% as tech giants including Nvidia Corp and Microsoft Corp slumped. Small caps outperformed in a further sign investors are preparing for interest-rate cuts that will support the broader economy.

The US 10-year yield slipped four basis points to 4.24% as Treasuries pushed higher. Gains for US government debt came as traders weighed signs of a resilient US economy against calls for quicker rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The swaps market is currently pricing in the first rate cut in September.

“We’re in the midst of a great, rate-led rotation from tech to everything else,” said Callie Cox at Ritholtz Wealth Management. “Sure, it’s been painful, but it may be worth weathering this storm for what could come on the other side. Believe in this bull market, or risk getting left behind.”

Not everyone is buying into the rotation theme though. At Birinyi Associates Inc., Jeff Rubin says what is actually occurring is the more typical correction. “And in a correction, it is hard to find a safe place to hide, but this will pass and will allow you to buy stocks that you wished you had bought months ago.”

In Asia, the yen resumed a rally against the greenback Friday but remained off its intra-day highs from the prior session.

The appreciation in the Japanese currency has dragged the yuan higher and hit assets from Japanese stocks to gold and Bitcoin as investors reassess leveraged bets.

Investors were also gauging the path forward for the Chinese economy and the potential for further stimulus after the People’s Bank of China’s MLF cut on Thursday.

The cut was “a dovish surprise due to the unusual timing of the MLF loan extension,” which typically occurs in the middle of a month, said Goldman Sachs economists including Xinquan Chen and Hui Shan. “High-profile monetary policy easing should continue in 2025 to pave the way for demand-side stimulus,” while rates may fall lower in the medium term adding further downward pressure to government bond yields, the economists said.

Growth Accelerates

US economic growth accelerated by more than forecast in the second quarter, illustrating demand is holding up under the weight of higher borrowing cots. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.8% annualized rate after rising 1.4% in the previous quarter. A closely watched measure of underlying inflation rose 2.9%, easing from the first quarter but still above estimates.

The US economy is much stronger than people realize and to the extent that markets were worried about a growth slowdown, they should breathe a sigh of relief after the GDP number, according to Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance.

“As long as the economy avoids a recession, then this bull market will continue through 2024 and well into 2025, so we would take advantage of any pullbacks along the way,” he noted.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate gained for a second day Thursday, while gold fell more than 1%.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:29 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0851

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 153.42 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2414 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $65,707.04

Ether was little changed at $3,154.82

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

