Unilever Turnaround Stumbles as Quarterly Sales Disappoint

A pack of Knorr beef stock cubes, manufactured by Unilever Plc, arranged in a kitchen near Guildford, UK, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Unilever are due to release their full year earnings on Thursday, Feb. 8.

(Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc sales rose less than expected in the second quarter as Chief Executive Officer Hein Schumacher’s turnaround plan failed to gain ground.

Revenue increased 3.9%, compared with 4.3% expected by analysts as consumers globally felt the prolonged strain on their budgets following a period of high inflation and interest rates.

Unilever reiterated its guidance of organic sales growth between 3% and 5% for the year. It also expects an underlying operating margin of at least 18% this year, even as it warned of slower growth in the second half.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap is in the middle of a shakeup which includes a potential spinoff or sale of its ice cream business and a cost-cutting initiative that will shed 7,500 jobs globally. Schumacher has also scaled back some of the company’s environmental and social goals, saying the previous targets were unrealistic.

Sales growth in the first half was tempered by falling prices in India and Indonesian shoppers boycotting western brands over the war in Gaza.

However, in one positive sign for Unilever, much of its sale growth came from rising volume, rather than higher prices.

Schumacher said volume growth is up for the last three quarters as easing inflation encourages some shoppers who traded down to switch back to branded goods, including “power brands” like Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Knorr stock cubes.

Yet the disappointing numbers could raise pressure on Schumacher to pursue an even more radical restructuring of the group, including a potential disposal of the nutrition unit. Beauty, personal care and homecare continued to outperform nutrition, bolstering the argument for a split.

