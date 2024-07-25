US Delays Decision on Vietnam’s Market Economy Status By a Week

Vendors arrange fruits at a street side stall at the Tan An wholesale market in Ninh Kieu District, Can Tho City, Vietnam, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Vietnams consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in 15 months in April amid higher oil prices, adding pressure on policymakers to keep interest rates restrictive. Photographer: Linh Pham/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The announcement of the Biden administration’s decision on whether to classify Vietnam as a market economy, a step that could boost the Southeast Asian nation’s exports, has been extended by a week and will be taken by Aug. 2.

The delay on the Commerce Department ruling, previously expected to be made public by July 26, was confirmed by an agency spokesperson in an e-mailed response to questions from Bloomberg News.

The US currently classifies Vietnam as a “non-market economy,” which can be disadvantageous to Vietnamese exporters during anti-dumping petitions. The trade-reliant Southeast Asian economy has been pushing to lift its status in the US especially after Hanoi and Washington formally upgraded ties during a visit by President Joe Biden to Vietnam last year.

The Commerce spokesperson said the disruption from the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. IT failure that affected “a small number” of anti-dumping and countervailing duty report filings led to the postponement. “The Vietnam non-market economy status case is included among these,” the spokesperson said.

Vietnam had said a market economy status would open up more export opportunities for a nation where trade accounts for about twice the nation’s total output.

--With assistance from Clarissa Batino.

