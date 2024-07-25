Yen Surges as Traders Bet the Big Turning Point Is Finally Near

(Bloomberg) -- Signs of an inflection point for the yen are mounting amid growing expectations that the interest rate gap between Japan and the US is finally set to shrink.

The currency extended gains on Thursday that have seen it rally more than 5% over the last two weeks from lowest level against the dollar since the 1980s. The rebound has been spurred on by Japan’s apparent intervention to support the yen, an unwinding of global carry trades and a slashing of bets against the currency by hedge funds.

Whether the surge that’s roiling markets now proves to be turning point will likely come down to the decisions next week of the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve. Some 90% of BOJ watchers see the risk of it hiking rates on July 31, even if that is not their base-case outcome, and the Fed is facing growing calls to start cutting rates the same day.

“This certainly looks like positions coming off ahead of a possible rate hike in the face of some much better timed intervention,” said Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale. “These are sizable moves and this pushes up volatility. And as volatility goes higher, the cost of holding the position gets bigger. So it has the capacity to unravel.”

The yen climbed 0.6% to 153.05 versus the dollar at 10:25 a.m. in Tokyo, posting its fourth straight day of gains.

“The yen is buoyed by an unwind of carry trades given heightened risk aversion from a tech sell-off, and still heavy speculative short positioning,” said Wei Liang Chang, macro strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. “Unease among yen bears is also deepening with Japanese monetary policy possibly tightening next week, in contrast to coming rate cuts by the Fed and ECB. Further yen strength into the BOJ meeting next week cannot be discounted.”

Leveraged funds slashed their net short yen positions in the week ending July 16 by the most since March 2011, according to the most recent batch of data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Asset managers also cut their bets against the yen by the most in a year.

“We think the yen will become a bit more attractive, so we reduced our shorts,” said Andreas Koenig, the London-based head of global FX at Amundi SA, Europe’s largest asset manager. “We saw intervention in the yen recently, so the uncertainty of holding a short yen position is rising. We also have the argument that the US might start its easing cycle relatively soon, which could weaken the dollar,” he said in an interview last week.

--With assistance from Winnie Hsu, George Lei and Rachel Evans.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.