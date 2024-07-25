Yen’s Sudden Gain Sparks ‘Widespread Liquidation’ Across Markets

(Bloomberg) -- The yen’s stunning revival is upending global markets, dragging the yuan higher alongside it and hammering assets from Japanese stocks to gold and Bitcoin as investors reassess their leveraged bets.

The currency rose to the highest in more than two months against the dollar Thursday, reflecting burgeoning wagers that the interest rate gap between Japan and the US will likely narrow. The stronger yen, which hurts Japanese exporters, helped send the Nikkei 225 index into a technical correction. It lifted the yuan to the highest in over a month, while battering the likes of the Australian dollar as carry trades fall out of favor.

Gold and bitcoin also fell amid signs that traders were unwinding previously popular wagers to embrace the Japanese currency.

“It’s effectively a big deleveraging event caused by the short squeeze in the yen,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.Com. “It’s forcing widespread liquidation across markets.”

The yen’s new-found strength has come as an added source of volatility for global assets already rocked by fading enthusiasm about the artificial-intelligence frenzy that had powered Wall Street this year. It has gained over 6% against the greenback since a multi-decade low earlier this month, though that momentum will be tested in the coming week as fresh US data come due and both the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve meet.

Behind the yen’s comeback was a massive retreat in the global carry trade that used low-yielding currencies like Japan’s to fund investments in higher yielders such as Mexico’s peso or the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Growing expectations for the US central bank to ease policy as early as in September were another key driver.

“Other Asian markets, especially North Asian currencies including the Korean won and offshore yuan are being supported,” said Yuting Shao, macro strategist at State Street Global Markets. “The yen rally could continue heading into the BOJ meeting next week with the unwind of carry trades,” she said.

Swaps markets are now pricing in an 75% chance of a BOJ rate hike next Wednesday, up from 44% earlier this week.

Rising Volatility

“The unwinding of yen shorts is undoubtedly contributing to the global risk-off environment,” wrote ING strategists including Chris Turner in a note Thursday. “There is certainly more unwinding to be done here and data/events over the next few days present further downside risk to USD/JPY. That risk today comes from the quarterly US PCE data.”

Reflecting the growing caution against riskier assets, Bitcoin fell over 3% Thursday, while the MSCI Asia Pacific Index for equities dropped almost 2%. Gold, both a safe-haven asset and a target of leveraged bets, shed about 1%.

In the currency market, China’s offshore yuan rose 0.8% against the dollar, benefiting from the yen’s strength even as the country’s central bank stepped up monetary easing earlier Thursday. In contrast, the once popular Australian dollar and Mexican peso sold off.

“While the summer mercury is high, liquidity is low and if the yen doesn’t stop, unwinds lead to cross-asset liquidations,” said Calvin Yeoh, who helps manage the Merlion Fund at Blue Edge Advisors. This would “lead to rising volatility and forced selling by bloated exposures in vol-control funds.”

