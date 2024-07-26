Chinese Stock Short Sellers Unravel Trades as Crackdown Kicks In

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stock traders rushed to unwind their short positions this week as the country’s equities selloff worsened, taking the opportunity to return borrowed shares before a deadline imposed by regulators.

The combined outstanding amount of short positions in Shanghai and Shenzhen contracted by 14% from the end of last week to 25.1 billion yuan ($3.5 billion) as of Thursday, the lowest since May 2020, Bloomberg-compiled data show. It’s also set for the biggest weekly decline since February.

The accelerated offloading by short sellers came after Chinese shares suffered their worst slump in six months, partly due to disappointment with a lack of strong economic stimulus or reform plans at a recent major Communist Party conclave. It also reflected the urgency among some traders to return borrowed stocks before a Sept. 30 deadline that was part of the harsh measures announced earlier this month to restrict short selling and quantitative trading strategies.

