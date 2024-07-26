‘Deadpool’ Snags $38.5 Million in Previews, Setting Fast Pace

(Bloomberg) -- Deadpool & Wolverine, the latest Marvel Studios film from Walt Disney Co., took in $38.5 million in domestic ticket sales in Thursday previews, the best ever for an R-rated film, according to the company.

The picture, which unites stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for the third installment of the Deadpool franchise, is expected to be one of the biggest films of the year.

The results are on par with other blockbusters including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Avengers: Infinity War, Disney said.

The film officially opens Friday in the US and Canada, but in international markets it has already generated $64.8 million over the past two days.

