IndiGo Profit Drops First Time in Seven Quarters on Slow Demand

An aircraft operated by IndiGo, a unit of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., prepares to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 3, 2023. Domestic airlines are dealing with shortages of workers and planes after both were sidelined during the pandemic.

(Bloomberg) -- India’s largest airline IndiGo posted a 12% drop in its quarterly profit weighed down by slowing demand and stagnant airfares that analysts had expected would hurt the carrier more.

Gurugram-based Interglobe Aviation Ltd.’s net income fell to 27.3 billion rupees ($326 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with a record 30.9 billion rupees a year earlier, IndiGo said in a statement Friday. The airline, however, exceeded analyst estimates of 25.03 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. IndiGo’s first profit decline in seven quarters.

Revenue rose 17% to 195.71 billion rupees from a year earlier, beating estimates. Total costs climbed 24% to 174.45 billion rupees, while fuel costs increased 23%.

The profit drop comes in a period of increased change for India’s airline industry. Air India, IndiGo’s biggest competitor, is in the middle of an ambitious merger with Tata and Singapore Airlines Ltd.-owned Vistara, to create an entity rivaling IndiGo.

The budget carrier has also announced plans to introduce a “product” for business fliers, and has ordered 30 Airbus A350-900 planes to begin international longhaul travel — a market that is dominated by Air India.

IndiGo’s domestic market share inched higher to 61% in the quarter, according to data from India’s aviation regulator. It carried 24.5 million passengers in the three months ending June 30, up 5% from last year.

The airline faced pressure from rising engine-related maintenance and staffing costs, while airfares for the airline remained flat as demand slowed.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.