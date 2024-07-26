IndiGo Profit Drops First Time in Seven Quarters on Slow Demand

(Bloomberg) -- India’s largest airline IndiGo posted a 12% drop in its quarterly profit weighed down by slowing demand and stagnant airfares that analysts had expected would hurt the carrier more.
Gurugram-based Interglobe Aviation Ltd.’s net income fell to 27.3 billion rupees ($326 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with a record 30.9 billion rupees a year earlier, IndiGo said in a statement Friday. The airline, however, exceeded analyst estimates of 25.03 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. IndiGo’s first profit decline in seven quarters.
Revenue rose 17% to 195.71 billion rupees from a year earlier, beating estimates. Total costs climbed 24% to 174.45 billion rupees, while fuel costs increased 23%.
The profit drop comes in a period of increased change for India’s airline industry. Air India, IndiGo’s biggest competitor, is in the middle of an ambitious merger with Tata and Singapore Airlines Ltd.-owned Vistara, to create an entity rivaling IndiGo.
The budget carrier has also announced plans to introduce a “product” for business fliers, and has ordered 30 Airbus A350-900 planes to begin international longhaul travel — a market that is dominated by Air India.
IndiGo’s domestic market share inched higher to 61% in the quarter, according to data from India’s aviation regulator. It carried 24.5 million passengers in the three months ending June 30, up 5% from last year.
The airline faced pressure from rising engine-related maintenance and staffing costs, while airfares for the airline remained flat as demand slowed.
