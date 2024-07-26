Mercedes Cuts Margin Outlook After EV, China Sales Plunge

(Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s earnings plummeted 19% in the second quarter as sales of its passenger electric vehicles dropped sharply and demand in China weakened.

Group earnings before interest and tax fell to €4.04 billion ($4.4 billion), Mercedes said Friday. The company slightly lowered its carmaking margin outlook to as much as 11% from 12%.

Mercedes joins a growing list of carmakers struggling with weaker demand in China and a drop in purchases of battery-powered cars in Europe after governments began reducing or ending financial incentives. Only BMW AG, Mercedes’ biggest premium-car rival, has bucked the trend in Europe after rolling out several new battery models.

Global sales of Mercedes’ passenger cars declined 3.7% to around 496,700 vehicles compared to the same period last year, with sales of fully electric vehicles falling by a quarter. Citing model changes and subdued demand in China, sales of top-end models fell 17%.

Mercedes has cut back electrification plans, including adjusting its battery ambitions, as it prepares to spend more on its lucrative line-up of combustion-engine cars. At the same time, it’s planning to roll out new all-electric models after its first generation of battery-powered cars fell short of expectations.

(Updates with additional details throughout. A previous version of this story was corrected after misstating group earnings figures.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.