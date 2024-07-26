Milei Meets Macron in Paris Visit Overshadowed by Racism Scandal

(Bloomberg) -- Argentine President Javier Milei’s first official visit to Paris to meet Emmanuel Macron Friday will be overshadowed by a racism scandal that began on the soccer field and spilled into the political arena.

After winning the Copa America tournament on July 14, jubilant Argentine teammates chanted racist lyrics aimed at the French national team’s players that were first heard during the 2022 World Cup final by Argentine fans when the two nations faced each other. Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez, a midfielder for Chelsea F.C., captured the moment on his Instagram live.

The chant denigrated the players from France, saying that even though they have French citizenship, their parents are from African nations, such as Nigeria and Cameroon.

In response to the viral clip, Argentine Sports Subsecretary Julio Garro called on team captain Lionel Messi and the Argentine soccer association president to apologize on the team’s behalf, even though they weren’t featured in the video. Milei disagreed and fired Garro, saying no one in the government had the right to tell the World Cup champions “what to say, think or do.”

Vice President Victoria Villarruel supported Milei’s stance, but took the feud to the next level.

“No colonialist country is going to intimidate us for a field song or for telling the truths that they do not want to admit. Enough of simulating indignation, hypocrites,” she wrote on July 17. Villarruel added Argentina had never had colonies nor second-class citizens, nor imposed their way of life on anyone.

The French Football Association said it would file a legal complain over the chant, adding that it “condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks.”

Milei’s sister, Karina Milei, went to the French Embassy the next day to apologize for what presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni deemed “unfortunate” comments — yet Villarruel’s tweet remains pinned at the top of her X profile. Reports of growing tensions between Milei and Villarruel multiplied in local media. Karina is joining Milei at the Summer Olympics kickoff.

Argentina’s unwillingness to officially apologize for the chant risks hitting a nerve in Paris. Macron is close with star French player Kylian Mbappe: The French president persuaded Mbappe, who is Black, to remain with his Paris-based club PSG in 2022 and then consoled him on the field after the French team lost to Argentina in 2022. Mbappe, who this year moved on to Real Madrid, played with Messi at PSG, where the French fans booed Argentina’s national hero when the elite club failed to win a Champions League title.

The tension on and off the pitch is far from dispelled. Although the 23-year old Fernandez immediately apologized, his Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana, who was born in France, called him out for “uninhibited racism,” according to the BBC. The French Football Federation still intends to sue too.

In a contentious kickoff match for the Summer Olympics Wednesday between Argentina and Morocco, Moroccan fans stormed the field and hurled cups, bottles and even a firecracker at the Argentina players.

Milei’s bilateral meeting with Macron was originally scheduled for June 19, but he initially canceled his European tour amid tension with Argentina’s congress ahead of a crucial vote on his landmark reform package. The package passed and Milei ultimately made it to the Group of Seven, but he put a rain check on the France visit — until now.

In Paris, Milei is scheduled to meet with business people following his bilateral meeting, and go to a reception with other world leaders before attending the Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

--With assistance from Angelina Rascouet.

