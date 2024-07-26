Singapore Central Bank Keeps Policy Unchanged During Price Risks

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, in Singapore, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The financial watchdogs focus on enforcement is crucial to the countrys ambition to be a trusted global financial hub where investors park trillions of dollars, the bulk from overseas. Photographer: Edwin Koo/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s central bank kept its monetary policy settings unchanged for a fifth straight time even as a resilient local currency tempers price pressures.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which uses the exchange rate as its main policy tool rather than interest rates, maintained the slope, width, and center of the currency band, it said in a statement Friday. That will keep the local dollar on an appreciating path to blunt imported inflation.

All but one of the 19 economists in a Bloomberg survey had predicted the decision.

Friday’s announcement extends the MAS’ pause after five rounds of tightening between October 2021 and 2022. The decision comes ahead of rate reviews by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan next week.

Since its last decision in April, data showed Singapore’s economic recovery has gained momentum while core inflation eased below 3% in June after staying stuck for three straight months. Slowing price gains allows policymakers the room to keep monetary settings conducive to support economic growth amid rising geopolitical tensions.

“Barring renewed shocks to costs, core inflation should step down more discernibly” in the fourth quarter, the central bank said. It reiterated its view that price gains will slow “further to around 2% in 2025” after averaging 2.5%-3.5% this year.

“Against this backdrop, current monetary policy settings remain appropriate,” the MAS said in the statement.

The MAS kept a “two-sided inflation risk outlook,” said Selena Ling, chief economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd. “This affords maximum flexibility for the upcoming policy meetings while awaiting the more significant step-down in core inflation” in the fourth quarter, she said, noting the the 2025 core inflation outlook is benign.

The central bank said it expects headline inflation to come in between 2%-3% this year, lower than the 2.5%-3.5% range seen previously. It also reiterated its expectation for economic growth to come closer to the upper half of a 1%-3% range forecast for this year.

The MAS guides the local dollar against a basket of its major trading partners and adjusts the pace of its appreciation or depreciation by changing the slope, width and center of the currency band. It doesn’t disclose details of the basket, the band nor the pace of appreciation or depreciation.

