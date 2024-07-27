China Allots $67 Million More to Support Flood-Hit Provinces

(Bloomberg) -- China allocated an additional 475 million yuan ($67 million) to bolster disaster relief in provinces battered by torrential rains and flooding, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday.

The funds will be distributed to provinces including Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hunan, Sichuan and Shaanxi to support rescue and resettlement operations for affected residents and restore normalcy in those areas, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

China’s disaster control agency began an emergency response to floods in provinces including Fujian, Jilin and Henan in the wake of Typhoon Gaemi, according to a statement.

More than 27,000 residents in northeastern Liaoning province have been relocated in response to heavy rainfall caused by Gaemi, Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

