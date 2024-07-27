EU’s Borrell Disputes China’s Take on Meeting About Middle East

Josep Borrell, vice president of the European Commission, arrives at a European Council leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. European Union leaders are poised to nominate Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as president of the blocs executive arm as part of a top jobs deal for the next five-year mandate.

(Bloomberg) -- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell took issue with China’s summary of his meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, saying he had not congratulated Beijing on its efforts to foster dialog among rival Palestinian factions.

“Nothing. I didn’t use the word ‘congratulate,”’ Borrell said on Saturday, in response to a question about whether he had commended China. “I said that overcoming the divisions — as my statement says — overcoming the division between the Palestinians is something that has to happen.”

The two officials had met ahead of a gathering held by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Laos, just days after Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah signed a pledge in Beijing to strengthen unity.

A Chinese-language readout of the meeting between Wang and Borrell on Friday issued by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the EU “congratulates China on promoting reconciliation among various factions in Palestine, and is willing to work with China to promote peace.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry didn’t immediately respond when contacted by Bloomberg about the matter on Saturday.

Speaking in Laos, on the sidelines of the Asean forum, Borrell also said the two Palestinian factions needed to overcome their differences.

“In fact, the agreement is very vague, is using general terms,” Borrell also said of the pledge signed in Beijing. “Let’s see the implementation of it.”

Borrell said the war in Ukraine was also discussed during the meeting with Wang. He asked that China use its influence to bring Russia to the negotiating table with Ukraine and end the war.

