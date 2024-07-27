Iran to Shut Banks, Offices Sunday Due to Heat, State TV Reports

(Bloomberg) -- All banks and public institutions in Iran will be closed on Sunday due to extreme temperatures, according to a statement from the country’s national television network.

The move is among measures to conserve energy and protect public health amid the intense heat wave sweeping the country, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency said in a separate report.

Iran’s government this week already cut operating hours at banks and governmental offices in multiple provinces.

High temperatures in the capital, Tehran, could reach 42C (107.6F) on Saturday and range from 37C to 43C over the following nine days, according to AccuWeather.

Tehran’s temperatures have been 1.3C above the 30-year average for July, typically the year’s hottest month, according to local media reports.

The extreme weather conditions have driven up national electricity demand, with usage exceeding 78,000 megawatts on Tuesday, a record high. The surge is primarily fueled by increased cooling needs across the country.

