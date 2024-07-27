TikTok’s Data Collection is National Security Threat, DOJ Says

Signage at the TikTok Inc. offices in Singapore, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. TikTok, the popular music video app, is owned by China's ByteDance Ltd.

(Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department said TikTok collected user information on sensitive topics, making it a national security threat.

The popular social media app and its parent ByteDance Ltd. could be compelled to share the information with China, which could also censor or influence the content seen by Americans, the DOJ said in court filings on Friday. It was responding to a lawsuit by Tiktok challenging a potential ban of the app.

TikTok’s fate rests in part with US courts after it sued to overturn the law signed by President Joe Biden forcing Beijing-based ByteDance to sell the app by Jan. 19 or be barred from operating in the US. After the DOJ brief was filed, TikTok said that it remained confident in its case.

“Nothing in this brief changes the fact that the Constitution is on our side,” the company said in a statement on X. “The TikTok ban would silence 170 million Americans’ voices, violating the First Amendment. As we’ve said before, the government has never put forth proof of its claims, including when Congress passed this unconstitutional law.”

The company has said in the past that Chinese officials cannot access US user data and defended its data-collection practices. The app has more than 170 million monthly users in the US.

In its brief, the DOJ defended the bill’s constitutionality, arguing that collection of data and manipulation of algorithms by a foreign power wasn’t protected under the First Amendment. The brief also dismissed narrower proposals by TikTok, arguing they would fail to address the national security concerns raised.

