Australia Reshuffles Senior Ministers Ahead of Upcoming Election

(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shook up the leadership of crucial portfolios including immigration and housing in his first major Cabinet reshuffle since winning office in 2022, as he prepares for a closely-fought election that must be held in the next 10 months.

Tony Burke will helm the home affairs and immigration ministries, and give up his role as minister for employment. Current Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil will take charge of the housing portfolio to tackle a growing residential crisis across the country.

Albanese has been looking for an opportunity to promote high-performing ministers and move others who struggled in their portfolios. The reshuffle was also triggered by the planned retirements of Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and Skills and Training Minister Brendan O’Connor.

Here are other key Cabinet changes:

Julie Collins will shift from the housing ministry to take on the agriculture, fisheries and forestry portfolio

Senator Malarndirri McCarthy will become minister for Indigenous Australians

Burke will also become minister for cybersecurity. He retains his existing role as arts minister, leaving him with four portfolios in addition to his role as leader of the lower house

Andrew Giles will be minister for skills and training, after losing the immigration portfolio following a series of controversies including an unfavorable high court ruling against the country’s migration detention system

The center-left Labor government has a narrow lead over the opposition Liberal-National coalition in opinion polls ahead of an election due by May. There has been speculation the prime minister could choose to go to the polls early if there is an uptick in the economic outlook.

Surveys show Australians are increasingly frustrated with the economic backdrop as they grapple with rising prices and elevated interest rates. Inflation data on Wednesday will be closely watched for its implications for monetary policy and, in turn, election timing.

Albanese has sought to make a virtue of his government’s relative stability in comparison with Australia’s chaotic political scene over the previous dozen years, which saw prime ministers from both sides removed from office by disgruntled colleagues.

If Albanese wins the upcoming election, he will be the first Australian leader to secure consecutive victories since 2004.

“Good governments aim high and work hard and draw on a diversity of talent and that certainly is what drives me and that is what drives the changes I’m announcing,” Albanese said Sunday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.