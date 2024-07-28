Heavy Rainfalls Hit Chinese Cities, Killing 11 People: CCTV

(Bloomberg) -- Heavy rainfalls continued to hit cities across China over the weekend, causing more damage and costing more lives, China Central Television reported.

At least 11 people were killed after a house collapsed Sunday morning following a mountain landslide in the city of Hengyang, in Hunan province, CCTV reported. Rescuers are sill working at the site, CCTV added.

Linjiang city in northeastern China’s Jilin province issued a top level emergency alert in response to floods in some sections of the Yalu River, CCTV said in a separate report. The city authority has ordered suspensions of work, schools and transportation, it added.

Heavy rains have lashed parts of China since mid-July.

