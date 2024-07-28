Italy’s Meloni Vows to Relaunch Ties With China After BRI Snub

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's prime minister, on day two of the Group of Seven (G-7) leaders summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Savelletri, Italy, on Friday, June 14, 2024. Group of Seven leaders are set to reach a political agreement to provide Ukraine with $50 billion of aid using the profits generated by frozen Russian sovereign assets, according to an Elysee official.

(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pledged to reset bilateral cooperation with China as she kicked off her first official visit to Beijing since snubbing the country’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative last year.

Both countries signed a slew of cooperation agreements in education, industry, environmental protection and food security in Beijing on Sunday.

“We want to relaunch our bilateral co-operation,” Meloni said as she arrived at the Great Hall of the People. Both nations “will work to experiment with new types of collaboration, too,” she added.

Meloni is seeking to stabilize relations with Beijing after Rome pulled out of President Xi Jinping’s flagship investment pact last year. Her visit comes as Europe braces for the US presidential election this November, which could disrupt Washington’s diplomatic and trade relations with the EU.

The Italian leader is expected to meet with Xi and Premier Li Qiang during her trip. She views the Chinese president as someone who could become an important stakeholder in Russia’s war in Ukraine if Washington were to pull support, as Republican candidate Donald Trump has threatened, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with her thinking.

She will need to navigate this relationship alongside the EU’s tougher trade policies toward Beijing, as well as Xi’s backing of Russia. She is expected to discuss Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict in her meetings with Chinese leaders.

The work between Rome and Beijing “will be useful in such a complex global phase and on a multilateral level,” she said on Sunday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.