Philippines Energy Department Says Website Was Hacked, Defaced

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ Department of Energy said it’s looking into a hack of one of its websites on Saturday, and took it offline as it addressed vulnerabilities in the system.

The department said it will implement measures to increase the resilience of its system, according to a statement on Sunday. It did not say who was behind the hacking and defacement of the site.

In February, the Philippine Coast Guard said its official Facebook account was hacked. In the same month, Manila said it foiled an attempted cyberattack on the website of state agency Overseas Workers Welfare Administration by a hacker “operating from within China.” Private domains including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s own website had also been targeted but the attacks were thwarted.

