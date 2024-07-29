Heineken Narrows Guidance After Nearly $1 Billion China Charge

Unlabeled bottles of Heineken Zero Alcohol beer at the Heineken NV brewery in Zoeterwoude, Netherlands, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Worth $13 billion and counting, brands from Heineken to Guinness, see a cohort of health-conscious consumers  many young, others older and wanting out of a booze culture  whose wallets they can tap. Photographer: Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Heineken NV took a one-time impairment of €874 million ($949 million) for the decline in valuation of its stake in China’s largest brewer.

The write-down for the interest in China Resources Beer Holdings Co. was due to concerns about consumer demand in the mainland which had affected its share price, the Dutch beer company in a statement Monday.

The world’s second-largest brewer narrowed its forecast for full-year operating profit to a range of between 4% and 8%. Heineken had previously forecast operating profit to grow organically in the low-to high-single digit range.

Heineken had acquired a 40% stake in the parent of Hong-Kong listed China Resources Beer for $3.1 billion in 2018. The deal gave Heineken a partner with local distribution reach to navigate the world’s largest beer market. In turn, it allowed the Chinese firm to expand into the premium beer segment.

