Malaysia Says BRICS Chair Russia Backs Its Bid to Join Bloc

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s foreign ministry said Russia will back the Southeast Asian country’s application to join the BRICS economic bloc as Moscow looks to expand its influence into the Global South.

Russia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Segey Lavrov made the assurance to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his two-day visit to Malaysia that ended Saturday, Malaysia’s foreign ministry said in a statement. Anwar separately said the country had already submitted an application to join the bloc, which Russia chairs.

“This potential membership holds substantial promise for both nations and underscores our commitment to fostering robust international collaboration,” said Anwar in a Facebook post on Sunday. He first disclosed his interest in joining BRICS last month, ahead of a visit by China Premier Li Qiang to Malaysia.

A BRICS membership offers nations access to financing while also providing a political venue independent of Washington’s influence. Anwar, who has been critical of the US stance in the Israel-Hamas war, said Malaysia and Russia were on the same page in calling for a permanent cease-fire in the Middle East, immediate humanitarian relief, and recognizing Palestine as a full member of the United Nations.

Thailand — a US treaty ally — in May announced its own bid to join BRICS, named after members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. For Russia and China, the interest in BRICS shows their success at pushing back at attempts by the US and its allies to isolate them more broadly over the war in Ukraine and military threats to Taiwan, the Philippines, South Korea and Japan.

Russia ranked as Malaysia’s eighth largest trading partner among European countries in 2023. Total bilateral trade increased by 15.6% to $3.1 billion, compared with $2.79 billion in 2022, according to Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry.

“We also explored avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on strengthening ties in key areas such as investment and trade, science and technology, agriculture, defense and military, education, and tourism and culture,” Anwar said of his meeting with Lavrov.

