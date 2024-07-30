Austin Says US Sees Sustained Philippine Alliance After Election

(Bloomberg) -- The US will continue strengthening ties with the Philippines over the next four years, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, reaffirming an alliance between the countries ahead of the US presidential election in November and as South China Sea tensions linger.

Austin and US State Secretary Antony Blinken met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday in Manila before the scheduled discussions with their counterparts Gilberto Teodoro and Enrique Manalo.

“It’s been a great three-and-a-half years and we look forward to another three-and-a-half, another four in building, strengthening this relationship,” Austin told Marcos during the courtesy call at the presidential palace in Manila.

The Philippine leader told the US officials he was “a bit surprised” to see them “considering how interesting your political situation has become.”

Austin’s remarks project an optimism that no matter who takes over from President Joe Biden in the White House will sustain the trajectory of US-Philippine relations that flourished since Marcos took office in mid-2022.

During this trip, the US is expected to announce a $500 million foreign military financing that the Pentagon had described in a July 26 statement as an “unprecedented” level of support that exceeds what Washington had recently provided to Manila on an annual basis.

The “2+2 meeting” in Manila is part of Biden’s efforts to reinforce diplomatic and military commitments with allies in Asia even after his decision not to seek a second term. Days ago, the US, Japan and South Korea signed a deal in Tokyo to cement gains on security cooperation.

Biden has repeatedly assured Marcos of the US’ “ironclad” commitment to defend Manila, as the Southeast Asian nation contends with lingering tensions with China in the South China Sea.

The maritime spat has recently shown signs of cooling, with the Philippines completing a resupply mission over the weekend without any untoward incident after months of tense clashes.

