Belarus President Pardons German Who Was Sentenced to Death

(Bloomberg) -- Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned Rico Krieger, a German citizen sentenced to death after being convicted of “mercenary activity” on behalf of Ukraine.

Lukashenko made the decision after taking account of “all the circumstances,” the Telegram channel of the presidential press pool reported Tuesday, without elaborating. It was unclear if Krieger was being released.

Earlier, the state-run Belta news service showed a video of Lukashenko discussing the case with officials including Krieger’s lawyer.

Krieger faced six charges including committing an “act of terrorism” and was convicted late last month, according to the Viasna Human Rights Center in Belarus.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.