France’s Growth Beats Forecasts in Boost for Euro Area

(Bloomberg) -- France’s economic growth was stronger than anticipated in the second quarter, a sign of resilience before the political turmoil triggered by President Emmanuel Macron’s snap election.

Gross domestic product rose 0.3% in the three months through June, sustaining the same pace as the first quarter, which was revised higher, statistics agency Insee said. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast expansion of 0.2%.

The reading for the euro area’s second-largest economy provides some reassurance in advance of data for the entire region later on Tuesday that are expected to show growth slowed slightly, with weaker momentum in Italy, Spain and Germany.

The currency bloc is still struggling to shake off the fallout from the energy crisis, with industry and goods exports remaining weak.

The European Central Bank cautioned earlier this month that growth is set to be muted in 2024, and is vulnerable to any global weakness or an escalation in trade tensions.

Since May, economic releases for the euro area have primarily come in worse than expected, according to the Bloomberg Economics Surprise Index.

Reports on Monday showed an acceleration for Ireland’s economy and continued expansion in Belgium — each bellwethers for the region.

If other data on Tuesday point to resilience in the euro-zone economy, that might embolden hawkish policymakers arguing for only limited easing later this year.

“In spite of the overall positive surprise, domestic demand was weaker than we anticipated. Foreign trade bolstered the overall figure. Looking ahead, we expect activity to get a temporary boost in 3Q24 from the Olympics, but the political landscape adds uncertainty to the outlook.”

-Simona Delle Chiaie, senior economist.

Officials may also take a close interest in inflation numbers out this week. Data from Spain and Germany will be published on Tuesday, before reports from the rest of the euro zone on Wednesday.

The overall outcome for the region is forecast by economists to have held steady in July at 2.5%, still noticeably above the ECB’s 2% goal.

France’s GDP reading only partially captures the impact of the elections Macron announced June 9 — three weeks before the end of the second quarter.

Since then, indicators have shown a surge in business uncertainty as companies worry if a new government could increase labor costs and taxation.

That clouded outlook is set to persist as no single party emerged from the elections with enough seats for a workable majority in parliament.

Macron has hesitated to appoint a new prime minister, instead leaving a caretaker team in place at least until the end of the Olympic Games currently being held in Paris.

Insee’s report on second quarter showed growth was supported by exports and a slight increase in investment. Consumer spending was stable.

The French economy should get a brief boost over the summer from the Olympics. Earlier this month, Insee forecast growth to accelerate to 0.5% in the third quarter, although it expects that gain will then be partially offset by a small contraction in the final months of the year.

