India Will Shield Some Newly Issued Debt From Foreign Investment

(Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors will no longer be able to freely buy freshly issued Indian government bonds with 14-year and 30-year tenors, according to a statement by the nation’s central bank.

The change takes effect immediately, the Reserve Bank of India said on its website July 29, without citing a reason. Existing notes in the Fully-Accessible Route category won’t be affected by the directive, the RBI added.

Non-residents will only be able to own a portion of the outstanding amount of the new debt, in line with the Indian government’s rules to shield the country’s financial market from hot money flows.

The nation opened a swath of its sovereign bond market to overseas investors during the pandemic, and its debt was included in JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s emerging market index last month.

There are currently more than 30 FAR securities in the category, according to The Clearing Corporation of India Ltd.

