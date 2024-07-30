Japan Stocks Set to Drop Ahead of BOJ Decision: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Japan are set to decline as the nation’s central bank kicks off a closely watched series of global policy meetings. The world’s largest technology companies extended losses in late US hours on concerns the artificial-intelligence frenzy might have gone too far.

Equity futures pointed to a drop of more than 1% in Tokyo, while those for Hong Kong were little changed and Sydney was set for a slight gain. In the US, a $280 billion exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 was hit as Microsoft Corp. plunged amid slower cloud growth. That sets the scene for earnings from other tech heavyweights as markets also gear up for monetary policy decisions from the Bank of Japan, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

Bank of Japan board members will discuss raising interest rates to around 0.25% on Wednesday from the current range of 0 to 0.1%, public broadcaster NHK reported, without identifying sources. The yen was steady against the US dollar in early trading, following Tuesday’s gain.

Bonds and gold climbed Tuesday amid a renewed flare-up in geopolitical risks as Israel’s military struck Beirut, aiming at a Hezbollah commander. Australian 10-year notes climbed early Wednesday as traders look to today’s inflation data for policy clues, while oil rose 0.7% after an industry report indicated US stockpiles fell for a fifth week.

A rotation out of big tech has dragged the Nasdaq 100 down 9% from its all-time high — leaving it on the cusp of a correction. The shift into cyclical pockets of the market began in earnest after signs of cooling inflation stoked bets the Fed will cut rates in September.

“If the Fed does not signal a September rate cut, markets could get a bit ugly given recent tech weakness — especially if earnings underwhelm,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report.

The S&P 500 fell to around 5,435 on Tuesday. The Nasdaq 100 slid 1.4%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps sank 2%. The Russell 2000 of small firms rose 0.3%. Nvidia Corp. tumbled 7%, wiping $193 billion from its market value.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief David Solomon told CNBC that one or two Fed rate cuts later this year are looking increasingly likely. That’s after predicting just two months ago there would be no reductions in 2024.

If the Fed is about to begin a rate cutting cycle, stock bulls have history on their side. In the six prior hiking cycles, the S&P 500 has risen an average 5% a year after the first cut, according to calculations by the financial research firm CFRA. What’s more, the gains also broadened, with the small-cap Russell 2000 Index climbing 3.2% 12 months later, the data show.

To Bank of America Corp.’s Savita Subramanian, the S&P 500 has probably already logged the gains it will see this year, but the benchmark still presents ample opportunities for investors.

While neutral on the index overall, she says there’s potential for strong returns in a few areas: among dividend payers, “old school” capital-expenditure beneficiaries like infrastructure, construction and manufacturing stocks, and other themes that don’t revolve around artificial intelligence.

Corporate Highlights:

Starbucks Corp. posted a second consecutive quarter of declining sales as pullback from coffee treats hurt results.

Pinterest Inc. warned that revenue in the current quarter will be lower than analysts’ predictions.

Match Group Inc. said it plans to cut 6% of its global staff as it shuts down livestreaming services across some of its dating apps and faces activist pressure to deliver on a turnaround.

For the first time since the throes of the pandemic, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is worth more than its longtime Wall Street rival Morgan Stanley.

Pfizer Inc. raised its profit expectations for the year, citing new cancer drugs, as it seeks to dig out of a Covid-related hole in sales.

Merck & Co. got hit as light sales of its Gardasil HPV vaccine in China dimmed quarterly profit and sales that beat Wall Street estimates.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, Wednesday

Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, unemployment, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US employment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:13 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%

Nasdaq futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.3%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6539

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $66,236.3

Ether was little changed at $3,279.72

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.14%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.25%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $75.24 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

