Landslides in Southern India Kill 24 on Heavy Rains

(Bloomberg) -- At least 24 people died in the landslides that hit the southern state of Kerala in the early hours of Tuesday, after heavy rains battered the area for hours, according to local media reports.

The hilly district of Wayanad has been among the worst affected areas, with rescue operations hindered by precipitation which according to the Indian Meteorological Department is likely to continue until August 1.

“We have rescued 80 injured people from the disaster region,” Vinod Pillai, Additional Superintendent of the Wayanad police, told Bloomberg News, adding that many are feared dead.

During the monsoon season starting in June, Kerala is prone to heavy rains that in the past have led to flooding and loss of lives.

The Indian Army has deployed over 220 soldiers, including doctors, in aid of rescue efforts, according to a statement by the defense ministry. The Chief Minister of Kerala said in a post on X that a control room has been established to coordinate relief operations.

--With assistance from P R Sanjai.

(Correct number of deaths in headline)

