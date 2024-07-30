Shimao, Times China Return to Court Amid Debt Plan Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. and Times China Holdings Ltd. head to court in Hong Kong Wednesday, where they will each aim to show that they have made enough progress on debt restructuring to avoid liquidation orders.

Both builders have been negotiating with creditors over their restructuring proposals to try to gain their support.

Shimao, once one of China’s top builders, said last week that it had revised some terms related to its debt plan. Times China said in June that it had reached an agreement in principle with a group of key creditors, leading to the adjournment of a winding-up hearing earlier this month.

Creditors have flocked to Hong Kong courts amid the financial turmoil in China’s property sector, trying to claw back money from a growing list of defaulters. Filing a wind-up petition is a way to help speed up the debt-restructuring process by forcing the defaulted company to come up with a repayment plan.

Shimao, whose landmark projects included five-star hotels in Shanghai, last week revised its debt proposal by adding cash interest payments and sweetened terms for convertible bonds.

Shimao first defaulted on offshore debt in July 2022, months after losing its investment-grade rating from S&P Global Ratings.

Its proposed restructuring plan received pushback from a major creditor group in March this year. The following month, China Construction Bank (Asia) Corp. filed a winding-up petition against the builder.

Times China defaulted on two dollar bonds in January 2023. A liquidation petition was filed against it in April this year by Hang Seng Bank Ltd. The builder started to communicate with its major creditors, including banks and bondholders, almost on a daily basis after receiving the petition, Bloomberg reported.

