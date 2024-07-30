TikTok’s Singapore Office Suffers Food Poisoning Outbreak

(Bloomberg) -- A mass food poisoning outbreak at the office of TikTok Inc. parent company ByteDance Ltd. in Singapore has led to the hospitalization of nearly 60 people, according to local media.

Seventeen ambulances were deployed to the One Raffles Quay office on Tuesday after the workers reported symptoms of abdominal pain and vomiting, per a report from the Singaporean newspaper the Straits Times. Of the 60 known people who fell ill, 57 were reportedly hospitalized. The Singapore Civil Defence Force told the paper that the people had consumed food from the same source.

The company is working with authorities to investigate the situation, said a ByteDance spokesperson.

“We take the health and safety of our employees very seriously and have taken immediate steps to support all affected employees, including working with emergency services to provide care,” the company said in a statement.

