Biden Team Still Pushing Gaza Cease-Fire After Israel’s Strikes

(Bloomberg) -- US officials are determined to continue pushing for a cease-fire in Gaza even after an Israeli strike killed a top Hamas leader in Tehran, according to people familiar with the Biden administration’s thinking.

The viability of the months-long US effort to secure a pause in the Israel-Hamas war was thrown into question overnight after a missile strike on a guest house in Tehran killed Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of Hamas, which the US designates a terrorist organization.

Israel hasn’t officially claimed responsibility for the killing of Haniyeh, who was a key representative for Hamas during rounds of so-far futile cease-fire talks in Qatar. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has vowed to eliminate every Hamas official since the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war in Gaza.

The US understands that the path to a halt in fighting may be more of a struggle than ever but will nevertheless try to secure a cease-fire, the people said. At the same time, it will work to limit regional escalation and continue to support Israel, one of the people said. Pursuing a cease-fire deal has been the Biden administration’s policy for months, and the administration doesn’t appear to have an alternative path.

“I can tell you that the imperative of getting a cease-fire — the importance that that has for everyone — remains,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with Channel News Asia on Wednesday. “We will continue to labor at that for as long as it takes to get there.”

The administration’s position “will be fundamentally unchanged,” said Jonathan Lord, a former Pentagon official and director of the Middle East security program at the Center for a New American Security. “It is going to doggedly pursue a deal, continue to tactically limit any escalatory response from Iran and its proxies and partners, and support Israel’s ability to defend itself.”

But key Arab players in mediating talks have been clear that Israel’s latest actions complicate efforts to secure a truce.

Assassinating Negotiator

The prime minister of Qatar said Haniyeh’s death would set back talks. “How can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side?” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani posted on X. “Peace needs serious partners and a global stance against the disregard for human life.”

Egypt, which has also acted as a mediator, condemned what it said was a “dangerous Israeli escalation policy,” saying that the timing and lack of progress in cease-fire talks indicate “the absence of Israeli political will to calm the situation.”

Limiting the risks of wider escalation won’t be easy either. The killing came just hours after another Israeli strike that it said killed one of Hezbollah’s top leaders in Beirut, increasing the prospect of a wider war in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, spoke of retaliation, vowing that Israel has “prepared the ground for its severe punishment.” In April, after Israel killed two Iranian generals in the Syrian capital Damascus, Tehran fired some 300 missiles and drones at Israel, its first direct attack, although Israel and allies including the US blocked most of the incoming fire.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, asked while visiting the Philippines about the impact of the killings, said he didn’t think war was inevitable.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that we keep things from turning into a broader conflict throughout the region,” he said. “If Israel is attacked, we certainly will help defend Israel. You saw us do that in April. You can expect to see us do that again.”

Still, Israel’s actions are likely to further fuel voices in the US and elsewhere from those who doubt some of Israel’s leaders want a truce.

“The assassination of Haniyah is likely to put an end to the current state of negotiations,” said Dan Mouton, a former National Security Council official and a fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative.

“Ending negotiations may be politically advantageous for some inside Israel who do not want to grapple with the need to form a post-conflict government or the inevitable independent investigation into the Oct. 7 attack” on Israel by Hamas, Mouton said.

