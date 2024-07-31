Hamas Says Israel Killed Political Leader Haniyeh in Iran

(Bloomberg) -- Hamas said Israel killed its political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in an airstrike in Iran.

Haniyeh, based in Qatar, was in Tehran for the inauguration of Iran’s new president on Tuesday. He was killed “in a treacherous Zionist airstrike on his residence” in the city, Hamas said in a statement early Wednesday.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

His death will be seen as a major coup by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition, which vowed to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after the group’s Oct. 7 attack.

Haniyeh’s death follows an Israeli strike on Beirut late Tuesday targeting a senior Hezbollah commander. That attack was a response to a rocket assault that killed 12 young people in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights over the weekend.

Haniyeh, in his early 60s, was key to the ongoing cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas — relaying messages to and from the militant group’s leaders in Gaza — and his death has the potential to scupper them. The US has said in the past week that a deal’s getting closer, even if there are still plenty of points to resolve.

Thousands of fighters from Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union, swarmed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostage. Israel’s subsequent offensive on Gaza has killed almost 40,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the Palestinian territory.

--With assistance from Arsalan Shahla, Eltaf Najafizada and Dan Williams.

