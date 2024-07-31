Japan’s Bank Stocks Climb as BOJ Reported to Consider Rate Hike

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The Bank of Japan is widely expected to consider reducing its bond purchases at this weeks policy meeting, with investors also alert for any signals on the prospects for an interest rate hike next month.

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese bank stocks rose the most in a month after local broadcaster NHK reported that Bank of Japan officials will discuss raising interest rates at the conclusion of its policy meeting today.

The Topix Banks Index climbed as much as 3.1% as investors weigh the possible outcomes of the BOJ decision. Japan’s largest lenders including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. all rose more than 2%.

The nation’s central bank will consider lifting rates to around 0.25% from the current range of 0 to 0.1%, amid a growing view among policy board members that prices are rising in line with forecasts, NHK reported. That’s in line with market rates: overnight-indexed swaps, which have been volatile in recent days, have jumped to price in a 78% chance of a 15 basis-point increase by the BOJ today.

Increased speculation around rate hikes has also pushed real estate shares lower as higher borrowing costs are expected to weigh on developers. The two-year yield gained 7 basis points to the highest in 15 years while the benchmark 10-year rate climbed to 1.055%.

