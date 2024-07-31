Philippines Tries Again to Pass Bill on Medical Cannabis Use

Marijuana leaves in an indoor greenhouse at Actera cannabis cultivation facility near Bangkok in Samut Prakarn, Thailand, on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Photographer: Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is trying again to pass a bill allowing the use of cannabis for medical purposes after past failed attempts, with the House of Representatives approving a measure on Tuesday.

The approved House bill proposes to create a medical cannabis office under the Department of Health that will formulate rules on its use. A similar measure is under debate in the Senate, but it has faced opposition from lawmakers including the president’s sister Imee Marcos. The bill needs to clear the Senate before it is submitted for approval to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

If passed into law, the move will make the Philippines one of the few countries in Asia to legalize use of medical cannabis, including South Korea. Thailand is discussing plans to regulate its own cannabis industry amid its leadership’s push to outlaw it again to clamp down on rampant recreational use.

During his campaign in 2022, Marcos said he’s in favor of legalizing medical cannabis as long as it has strict regulations, but he hasn’t commented on Congress’ recent moves to enact it. His predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, opposed the move even after it was approved by the House of Representatives during his administration.

The Philippines currently classifies cannabis as a dangerous drug, and its use, cultivation and possession are punishable under its laws.

