Two Moldovan Civil Servants Detained For Spying For Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Two Moldovan civil servants have been detained in Chisinau, the country’s capital, on charges of treason and conspiracy on behalf of a foreign state following raids on parliament, local prosecutors said in a statement.

Authorities are not naming the suspects, who have been described as an employee of the secretariat of the Moldovan parliament and a member of the border police, but local media has reported that one was an agent of Russia’s GRU intelligence service working under diplomatic cover.

Authorities are grappling with a massive wave of hybrid attacks and provocations by Russia ahead of Moldova’s presidential elections and an EU accession referendum scheduled to take place on October 20. According to Moldova’s pro-EU leaders, the moves are part of an effort to destabilize the country and prevent it from moving closer to the EU. The country began EU accession negotiations in June and President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean have said that the government wants to complete the process by 2030.

Wednesday’s raids targeted the office of Ion Creangă, the head of the parliament’s legal department, according to that body’s speaker. Creanga has been a parliamentary employee since 1992 and was caught red-handed on Tuesday night providing information to a Russian agent, per sources quoted by TV8.

In a joint statement, officials from the intelligence service and prosecutor’s office said that one of the suspects has been charged with treason for allegedly collecting information “to be used to the detriment of Moldova’s interests” and delivering it to an employee at a foreign embassy.

The second official is suspected of plotting against Moldova for attempting to pass sensitive information to the same embassy employee in exchange for personal gain, the statement added.

“Both the parliament official and the border policeman were allegedly recruited to spy for Moscow by the assistant military attaché of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau,” TV8 reports.

According to ZdG newspaper, the second person is a member of the border police who was employed at the Chisinau International Airport and passed information about the airport’s activity to the assistant military attaché.

In July 2023, Moldova expelled 45 Russian diplomats and embassy staff due to “numerous unfriendly actions and attempts to destabilize the internal situation in Moldova.”

