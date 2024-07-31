Yen Steadies, JGBs Trim Drop as Traders Weigh BOJ Hike, Bond Cut

Japanese 2,000 yen banknotes arranged in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The yen holds gains made as US rate-hike expectations wane in wake of conflict in the Middle East. Photographer: Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The yen steadied to be little changed after fluctuating in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s interest rate hike and announcement of a reduction in bond purchases.

The currency had advanced significantly in the lead up to the decision, with many traders anticipating a hike, and the BOJ having flagged its intention to taper bond buying. Some investors expressed disappointment that the central bank wasn’t tapering debt purchases more aggressively. The Topix stock index was up about 0.4%, led by bank shares.

“This must be one of BOJ’s most hawkish moves given how low it has set the standard to be,” said Charu Chanana, head of currency strategy at Saxo Capital Markets. “The rate hike was well-telegraphed, but still a surprise that the BOJ delivered on it. However, bond buying tapering appears much more modest than expected.”

The BOJ raised its policy rate to around 0.25% from a range of 0 to 0.1%, according to its statement Wednesday. It also said it would reduce its monthly pace of bond buying, in actions that underscored its determination to normalize policy.

While only about 30% of central bank watchers had expected a rate hike this week, more than 90% had seen the risk of such a move, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Market expectations of a hike increased on Wednesday after multiple media reports that board members would discuss raising interest rates to around 0.25%.

Comments from Japan’s new currency chief, who said recent yen weakness had done more harm than good for the Japanese economy, added to the sense of a potential hike.

“It’s a hawkish development with the BOJ rate hike, but reduced to some extent by the less-than-expected amount of quantitative tightening,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Benchmark 10-year bonds trimmed their decline, with the yield coming off its intraday high to be up 3 basis points at 1.025%.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.