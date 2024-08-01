BMW Earnings Drop on Waning Demand in Key China Market

The wheel hub of a BMW M4 luxury automobile in the BMW Welt automobile showroom, operated by Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. BMW ended an upbeat quarter for European automakers by warning that the rapidly resurging coronavirus pandemic could wreck a sales recovery driven by strong demand in China. Photographer: Andreas Gebert/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG earnings declined in the second quarter on waning sales in its key market China, where the German company joins a growing list of automakers struggling with a demand slowdown.

The manufacturer’s automaking Ebit margin came in at 8.4% — below the 9.2% in the same period last year and missing analyst expectations of a 8.8% result. BMW still confirmed its guidance for the full year.

Carmakers are grappling with weak economic growth, persistent inflation and waning electric-car sales in Europe. A protracted recovery in China is adding to the woes, with Mercedes-Benz Group AG trimming the upper range of its annual margin forecast last week. Results at Stellantis NV, Nissan Motor Co. and Ford Motor Co. also missed expectations.

“In China, in particular, revenues were impacted by heightened competition and weaker consumer sentiment,” BMW said Thursday.

The company’s vehicle deliveries in China declined 4.7% in the second quarter, with a real estate crisis in the country weighing on spending. The slowdown is affecting demand for a broad range of premium items including cars, watches and designer clothing.

BMW is increasing prices across its lineup and reducing sales targets for dealers in China to escape a bruising price war, and on Thursday said it expects the economic situation there to stabilize starting in the current quarter.

BMW said higher manufacturing and personnel spending as well as the cost of IT projects weighed on earnings. The group’s second-quarter net profit declined 9% to €2.7 billion ($2.9 billion).

The carmaker did have success selling EVs. Its global deliveries of battery-powered models such as the i4 and iX1 surged 22% in the second quarter, beating rivals Mercedes-Benz and Audi. The company cited its attractive product portfolio for the rise in a challenging market.

