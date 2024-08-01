Foreign Investors Sell Japanese Stocks the Most in 10 Months

(Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors offloaded Japanese equities for a second week, the most since last September, as the stronger yen weighed on the market and as tech shares slumped amid global rotation out of the sector.

They sold net ¥1.56 trillion ($10.4 billion) cash equities and futures combined in the week that ended July 26, according to data from Japan Exchange Group Inc. The nation’s benchmark Topix index tumbled more than 5% during that period, the most in four years.

The yen meanwhile gained more than 2% against the dollar, making it the best performer among major currencies. That dragged the country’s exporters shares like automakers as stronger yen weighs on their earnings.

